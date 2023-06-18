Shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre Leaves 2 Dead and 3 Injured, Officially Confirmed today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has reported that the shooting occurred at the campground. On Saturday night, two individuals were killed and three others were injured at the Gorge Amphitheater during the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival. The shooter was among the injured, and there is no current danger to the public. The shooting took place on the opposite side of the concert stage at around 8:20 p.m. After opening fire on the crowd, the shooter fled the scene but was eventually apprehended. The GCSO has not released any further details at this time, and KREM 2 will provide updates as they become available. The KREM smartphone app is available for download on both iPhone and Android devices, and the press conference from the scene can be viewed online. To report any errors, please email webspokane@krem.com.

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :2 dead, 3 confirmed injured in shooting at Gorge Amphitheatre/