Shooting at Lawrence Apartment Complex Leaves One 17-Year-Old Dead and Another Injured, Police Report today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Early Saturday, a shooting took place at an apartment complex located near East 59th Street and Lee Road, as reported by wthr.com. The article was published on June 17, 2023, at 8:21 AM EDT and updated at the same time.

News Source : wthr.com
Source Link :Police: 17-year-old killed, another injured in shooting at Lawrence apartment complex/

