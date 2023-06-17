Shooting at Lawrence Apartment Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One person has been killed and another injured in an early morning shooting in Lawrence, Indiana. The incident occurred at the Harrison Place Apartments on Beatle Dr. Lawrence Police received a report of gunshots around 5:20 a.m. and found a male dead at the scene, while another man had suffered a graze wound. The injured man was taken to Eskenazi hospital in good condition. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Talya Holgate-Allen

Source Link :1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment in Lawrence/