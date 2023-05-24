Shooting At Lincoln Park Columbus Indiana Today : What we know

1) #LincolnParkShooting

2) #ColumbusIndianaTragedy

3) #GunViolenceInLincolnPark

4) #BreakingNewsColumbusIndiana

5) #PrayersForLincolnParkVictims

Today, there was a shooting at Lincoln Park in Columbus, Indiana. The details of the incident are still unknown, and it is unclear if anyone was injured or killed. The situation is still developing, and authorities are investigating the incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

As of now, this story is still in its early stages and more information is expected to emerge shortly. As the situation is constantly evolving, it is important to stay tuned for further updates and developments. We can expect to gather more details and gain a clearer understanding of the matter as time progresses.