Shooting at Military Facility Leaves Two Soldiers Dead today.

Officials report that a new recruit, aged 18, has been arrested after opening fire at a military training range in central Japan, killing two Japanese soldiers and injuring another. The shooter allegedly fired eight times at instructors during a shooting drill in Gifu, and has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder. The victims were all instructors at the facility, and details about their ages have not yet been released. No civilians were involved in the incident. Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan, and the country has strict gun ownership rules, allowing only hunting rifles and airguns for civilians who pass a strict exam and mental health tests.

News Source : Derek Cai and Shaimaa Khalil – in Singapore and Tokyo

Source Link :Two soldiers dead in military facility shooting/