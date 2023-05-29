Shooting at New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured.

Shooting at New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured.

Posted on May 29, 2023

“New Mexico motorcycle shooting suspect/victim names” : “Three killed, five wounded in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting”

According to the mayor, an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town resulted in three fatalities and five injuries due to a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening. The image below depicts the aftermath of the incident.

News Source : WAMU

  1. New Mexico shootout
  2. Motorcycle rally violence
  3. Rival biker gangs
  4. Gang violence in New Mexico
  5. Outlaw motorcycle clubs
Post Views: 16

Leave a Reply