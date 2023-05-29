Shooting at New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured.

“New Mexico motorcycle shooting suspect/victim names” : “Three killed, five wounded in New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting”
According to the mayor, an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town resulted in three fatalities and five injuries due to a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening. The image below depicts the aftermath of the incident.
Read Full story :3 killed in a shootout at a New Mexico motorcycle rally were rival biker gang members/
News Source : WAMU
- New Mexico shootout
- Motorcycle rally violence
- Rival biker gangs
- Gang violence in New Mexico
- Outlaw motorcycle clubs