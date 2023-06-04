





Police Investigation Underway Following Shooting at Rockford Town Fair

Authorities are currently investigating a shooting that took place at the Rockford Town Fair on Saturday evening. According to witnesses, shots were fired near the carnival rides, causing chaos and panic among fairgoers.

Police responded to the scene immediately and found several individuals with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services were called and transported the victims to a nearby hospital. Reports suggest that at least three people were injured in the incident.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. Witnesses have been interviewed and surveillance footage is being reviewed to piece together what happened. Police have also increased their presence at the fair as a precautionary measure.

The Rockford Town Fair has been a popular summer event for many years and draws visitors from all over the region. Fair organizers have expressed their sadness and concern over the incident and are cooperating with law enforcement to ensure the safety of their patrons.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Rockford Police Department.





