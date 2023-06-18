Shooting at San Diego Juneteenth Celebration Leaves One Dead, Another Possibly Injured – Other Media Reports today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

There is currently no available information on the events leading up to the violence. According to San Diego Police Sgt. Clint Leisz, a preliminary report indicates that there may be a second victim with injuries and officers are still searching for other potential victims. The incident occurred at 6:47 p.m. during a Juneteenth celebration at Liberty Station, which featured music and booths. Homicide detectives are on their way to investigate the scene and more details are expected to be released later in the evening. Liberty Station, located on San Diego Bay, was built on the grounds of a former Naval Training Center that opened in 1923.

News Source : Tasnim News Agency

