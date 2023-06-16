Shooting at Skate Park in Unincorporated San Leandro Leaves One Person Dead. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A man in his twenties was fatally shot in the parking lot of Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park in unincorporated San Leandro, prompting an investigation by authorities. Responding to reports of gunfire, deputies from the Eden Township Substation arrived at the scene around 9 p.m. on Thursday night and found the victim with a single gunshot wound to his chest. Despite attempts to save him, the man died from his injuries. The Alameda County coroner is working to identify the victim. Those with any information are asked to contact the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721, while anonymous tips can be submitted to 510-667-3622.

News Source : Gabriel Greschler

Source Link :One dead in shooting at skate park in unincorporated San Leandro/