Shooting at Southeast Charlotte Lounge Leaves One Dead and Three Injured today.

Police reported that a shooting occurred at a lounge in southeast Charlotte, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to three others. The incident was reported shortly after 2 a.m. and officers arrived at the Fusion Lounge on East Independence Boulevard near Sharon Forest Drive. The police found a male victim who had been fatally shot at the scene. Three other shooting victims were taken to hospitals, two of whom had life-threatening injuries and were taken to Atrium Health, while the third victim had serious injuries and was taken to Novant Health. A witness, Jade Mullis, who went to high school with the victim who was fatally shot, claimed she tried to help him by performing CPR but he had been shot in the lungs. No further information has been disclosed and the investigation is ongoing. Another shooting was reported at a southeast apartment complex.

News Source : WSOCTV.com News Staff

Source Link :1 killed, 3 injured in overnight shooting at southeast Charlotte lounge/