Shooting at St. Louis Office Building Party Results in 1 Death and 10 Injuries, Including Makao Moore’s Obituary

Makao Moore Obituary

On March 28, 2021, Makao Moore tragically lost his life at a party in a St. Louis office building. Moore was one of 10 people injured in a shooting that occurred during the event.

The incident took place in the early hours of the morning, and authorities believe that multiple shooters were involved. The motive for the attack is still unknown, but police are actively investigating the case.

Moore was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind and generous spirit, as well as his passion for music.

This tragedy serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our society. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this senseless act of violence.

