Shooting at St. Louis Office Building Party Results in 1 Fatality and 10 Injured: Makao Moore Remembered in Obituary

Makao Moore Obituary

Makao Moore, aged 29, was one of the victims of a tragic shooting that took place during a party in a St. Louis office building. The incident occurred on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.

Moore, a beloved member of his community, was attending the party when the shooting began. He was among those who were injured and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away shortly after.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, opened fire on the party-goers, causing chaos and panic. The motive for the shooting is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.

Moore was a kind and generous person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His family and friends are devastated by his sudden and senseless death.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Makao Moore’s loved ones during this difficult time.

