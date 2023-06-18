Shooting at Washington State Music Festival Leaves 5 Injured, Suspect in Custody

George shooting : “Five injured in shooting at Washington state music festival, suspect in custody”

A shooting occurred near a Washington state campground hosting a music festival on Saturday night, resulting in five people being injured, according to police. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the shooting around 8:30 p.m. near George, a small city located 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. The suspect was pursued and subsequently apprehended. The sheriff’s office shared on social media that five victims sustained gunshot wounds, but their identities and conditions are currently unknown. Despite the incident, a nearby concert went ahead as planned, which was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre. Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival tweeted to advise attendees to avoid a specific gate to the campground, but assured that there was no danger.

Read Full story : Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival /

News Source : https://www.wifr.com

Shooting suspect arrested Washington state music festival shooting 5 people wounded in shooting near music festival Gun violence at Washington state music festival Suspect in music festival shooting arrested