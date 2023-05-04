shooting : Atlanta medical building shooting leaves 1 dead and 4 injured

Shooting at Atlanta Medical Building Leaves One Dead and Four Injured

In a tragic incident that took place on Wednesday, a shooter opened fire inside a medical building in Atlanta, killing one and injuring four others. The incident took place in the bustling midtown neighborhood of the city, and authorities immediately swarmed the area in search of the 24-year-old suspect, identified as Deion Patterson.

According to Atlanta police, there have been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting took place inside a Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street, a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments. The four injured people were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, while the fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than two hours after the shooting, police said they had no information indicating that Patterson was still in the area. They lifted a shelter-in-place advisory but asked people to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

The authorities put out a photo of Patterson showing his face and asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him. Crime Stoppers was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

In surveillance photos released by police, the suspect was wearing dark pants and a light-colored hoodie with the hood pulled up. He had a mask on his face and appeared to be wearing a bag across his front.

Atlanta police said they are aware of a carjacking that happened not long after the shooting a few blocks away. They said the vehicle has been recovered in suburban Cobb County and they were working to determine whether the vehicle was connected to the shooting.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets, and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting. Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of the Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets.

Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the midtown neighborhood, where many new high-rises are being built.

The shooting comes at a time when cities around the United States have been wracked by gun violence and mass shootings in 2023. The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter gun laws and better mental health care in the country.

The families of the victims are in shock and grief, and their lives will never be the same again. Our hearts go out to them, and we hope that justice will be served soon.

News Source : El Dorado News Times

Source Link :1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building/