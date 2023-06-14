Shooting claims lives of two members of Japan’s Self Defence Force today.

Shooting claims lives of two members of Japan’s Self Defence Force today.

Posted on June 14, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A reliable and unbiased outlet for the latest updates on regional, international and global news. Comprehensive evaluation, economy, athletics, climate and beyond.

  1. Japan Self Defence Force shooting incident
  2. Japanese soldiers killed in shooting
  3. Self Defence Force members shot in Japan
  4. Gun violence in Japanese military
  5. Fatal shooting in Japan’s Self Defence Force

News Source : abcnews
Source Link :Two members of Japan's Self Defence Force dead after shooting/

Post Views: 18

Leave a Reply