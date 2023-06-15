Shooting Claims the Life of Brunswick High Football Player today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 16-year-old boy named Mykal Ellis was found shot and killed on Tuesday night in Brunswick, Georgia. The Brunswick Police Department is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Police do not believe that Ellis was the intended target of the shooting and state that he was a good kid with aspirations to go to school and play football. The shooting took place on the same block where a drive-by shooting wounded two people on June 7. Authorities believe the two shootings may be related but are not carried out by the same suspects. Mykal Ellis was a rising sophomore running back on the Brunswick High School football team. Brunswick High head football coach Garrett Grady asked for prayers for Ellis’ family on social media. The number 1 will be retired for the upcoming season in honor of Ellis, who played for Risley Middle School. The recent spate of violence in Brunswick has prompted community leaders to take action against it. Glynn County manager Bill Fallon has suggested creating a task force on violent crimes and gang activity to help prevent future incidents.

News Source : Michael Hall, The Brunswick News, Ga.

Source Link :Brunswick High football player killed in shooting/