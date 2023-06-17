Shooting Claims the Life of Samya Gill and Leaves Newborn in Critical Condition. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The surveillance video captured the gunmen and their getaway car in the fatal shooting that occurred on a busy Washington, D.C. street on June 15, 2023. Two men armed with assault rifles fired into a car, killing the passenger, 22-year-old Samya Gill, who was 8 months pregnant. Gill gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital, who remains in critical condition. The shooting also wounded the unidentified driver of the car, who had non-life-threatening injuries. The police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. The police believe it was a targeted incident and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Maternal mortality Infant mortality Gun violence Pregnancy complications Trauma in pregnancy

News Source : Law & Crime

Source Link :Pregnant Samya Gill killed, newborn critical, in shooting/