Shooting Claims the Life of Samya Gill and Leaves Newborn in Critical Condition. today.

Shooting Claims the Life of Samya Gill and Leaves Newborn in Critical Condition. today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The surveillance video captured the gunmen and their getaway car in the fatal shooting that occurred on a busy Washington, D.C. street on June 15, 2023. Two men armed with assault rifles fired into a car, killing the passenger, 22-year-old Samya Gill, who was 8 months pregnant. Gill gave birth to a baby girl at the hospital, who remains in critical condition. The shooting also wounded the unidentified driver of the car, who had non-life-threatening injuries. The police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators. The police believe it was a targeted incident and are urging witnesses to come forward.

  1. Maternal mortality
  2. Infant mortality
  3. Gun violence
  4. Pregnancy complications
  5. Trauma in pregnancy

News Source : Law & Crime
Source Link :Pregnant Samya Gill killed, newborn critical, in shooting/

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply