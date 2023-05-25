Shooting in Allen, Texas: Everything we know about the May 6, 2023 mass shooting, including suspect Mauricio Garcia’s ties to white supremacy and victim demographics.

Mauricio Garcia, Allen mall shooter, white supremacist posts : Shooting in Allen, Texas: Everything We Know About Mauricio Garcia, the Gunman with White Supremacist Ties Who Killed Eight People and Injured Seven Others in a Parking Lot at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall on May 6, 2023

On May 6, 2023, a mass shooting occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Texas, resulting in the death of eight individuals and injuries to seven others. The gunman responsible, Mauricio Garcia, was a 33-year-old with ties to the Dallas suburb of Allen. Like another Texas mass shooter, Patrick Crusius, Garcia displayed personal views of white supremacy before the shooting. Garcia’s social media profiles included neo-Nazi and racist content, with his Odnoklassniki profile containing numerous posts that were antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, anti-women, and racist. Most of the victims of the shooting were people of color, and Dallas activist groups are calling for authorities to investigate the shooting as a racially-motivated hate crime. Crusius committed a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019, killing 23 people and injuring 25 more. Crusius also displayed personal views of white supremacy, publishing a manifesto online shortly before the shooting. In his manifesto, Crusius cited “The Great Replacement” theory, a white nationalist conspiracy theory, and described his attack as a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Several individuals with ties to extremist groups have been arrested in North Texas recently, and community leaders and activists are calling for gun reform and for elected officials to serve the public’s interests.

