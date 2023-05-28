Shooting in Atlanta injures 23-year-old victim

Atlanta shooting victim : Shooting leaves 23-year-old man injured in Atlanta, suspect unknown

An early morning shooting in Atlanta has left a 23-year-old man injured and under investigation by police. The incident occurred on Hank Aaron Drive in southwest Atlanta, where a group of people flagged down police and reported that someone had been shot. The victim was found inside a car with a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital, but his identity and the extent of his injuries are unknown. The shooting is believed to have occurred near 400 Amal Dr, where the victim was approached by an unknown male suspect who brandished a firearm and shot him. This incident is one of several shootings that occurred in Atlanta on Sunday morning, including the death of 16-year-old Breasia Powell and the injury of a 16-year-old boy outside Benjamin E. Mays High School, and the injury of a 17-year-old boy in a road rage-related shooting in northwest Atlanta. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

