Shooting in Beechmont Neighborhood Leaves One Person Dead today.

In Louisville’s Beechmont neighborhood, a shooting has resulted in the death of a man. Police officers from the Louisville Metro were alerted to the incident at around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday and arrived at the 4700 block of South 3rd Street to find a man who had been shot. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide Unit of the Louisville Metro Police Department is now undertaking an investigation. At present, no arrests have been made, but anyone with information is encouraged to contact the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD. Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.wave3.com

Source Link :Man dead in Beechmont neighborhood shooting/