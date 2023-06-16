Shooting in Breathitt County leaves four dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kentucky State Police have confirmed that four individuals have lost their lives in Breathitt County. Ashley Little, aged 34, shot her 15-year-old daughter, Chloe Little, her grandmother, Missouri Gross (aged 78), and another relative, Luther Combs (aged 58), before turning the gun on herself. The incident occurred at Ashley Little’s residence on Ky. 3193 in Jackson, and the police were notified of the situation at 10:37 am on Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, the Breathitt County coroner pronounced all four individuals dead. The police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and the bodies will be examined by the state medical examiner’s office. If you or someone you know is struggling, you can get help by calling the 24/7 suicide and crisis hotline at 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

Breathitt County shooting Kentucky shooting Gun violence in rural areas Mass shootings in America Gun control laws

News Source : Karla Ward

Source Link :Four dead in Breathitt County shooting/