“Shooting in Columbia TN” today : 1 Killed and 4 Injured in Columbia TN Shooting Following Gunfire Exchange – The Guardian Obituaries

Columbia TN Shooting Leaves 1 Dead and 4 Injured in Aftermath of Shootout

A 19-year-old male was shot dead and four others were injured in an exchange of gunfire in Columbia, Tennessee. The shooting took place on Beech Street in the city and the victims presented themselves at nearby medical facilities. The police have arrested I’Yauntis Jamel Miller, 19, and charged him with second-degree murder as well as aggravated assault that led to the victim’s death. The police have requested anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

News Source : the guardian obits

