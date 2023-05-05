Shooting in Dania Beach Today : Two killed and one injured in Dania Beach shooting – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Two Dead, One Injured in Dania Beach Shooting

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night in Dania Beach, Florida. The incident resulted in the death of two individuals and left one person injured.

What Happened?

The incident was reported to Broward Regional Communications at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Thursday night. Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to find three individuals with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were pronounced dead on the scene, while the third was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to one witness, who worked at a taco stand inside the 7-Eleven where the shooting happened, the gunman started shooting before he walked into the store. He shot someone in the neck, then went inside and started shooting. The witness stated that the shooter killed an 11-year-old boy and then himself. He shot the boy in the head once and then, when he hit the floor, the shooter went ‘pow, pow, pow’ and then just took himself out.

Investigation Underway

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. However, at this time, there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact BSO or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. For those who wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the US.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing. The BSO Public Information Office will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Conclusion

This tragic incident has left two individuals dead and one injured. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is working hard to investigate and bring those responsible to justice. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this senseless violence.

