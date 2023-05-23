Shooting in Fayetteville Leaves Joseph Walton Dead

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers say they responded to Schmidt Street Monday afternoon, where they found 37-year-old Joseph Walton dead at the scene.

Detectives are now asking for your help in identifying the two persons of interest, who may have been involved in the shooting.

If you know anything you’re asked to call police.