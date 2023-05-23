Joseph Walton : Shooting in Fayetteville leaves Joseph Walton dead
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 12:48PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers say they responded to Schmidt Street Monday afternoon, where they found 37-year-old Joseph Walton dead at the scene.
SEE ALSO: 85,000 cars in North Carolina pegged with ‘do not drive’ recalls, CARFAX data shows
Detectives are now asking for your help in identifying the two persons of interest, who may have been involved in the shooting.
If you know anything you’re asked to call police.
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Read Full story :37-year-old man killed in Fayetteville shooting, police looking for persons of interest/
News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham
- Fayetteville shooting
- Person of interest
- Homicide investigation
- Suspect search
- Crime news