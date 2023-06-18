Shooting in Juniata County leaves one Pennsylvania State Police Trooper dead and another injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Juniata County, Pennsylvania, two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers were shot today. Unfortunately, one trooper passed away due to their injuries while the second trooper was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred in Mifflintown Borough when a man engaged troopers around 12:45 p.m. and shot one trooper, causing severe injuries. The shooter was found in the Walker Township area of Juniata County around 3:00 p.m. Troopers engaged in a gunfire exchange with the shooter, which resulted in the deaths of both the shooter and a trooper. The public is advised to avoid the area as the scene is still active. However, there is no threat to the public, and the situation is contained. The wounded trooper was taken to the hospital, where Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris are present. The names of the male subject and troopers involved will be released later.

News Source : FOX3 Now

Source Link :One Pennsylvania State Police Trooper killed, another injured in Juniata County shooting/