Shooting in Juniata County leaves one Pennsylvania State Trooper dead and another injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Two Pennsylvania State Police Troopers were shot while on duty in Juniata County, with one succumbing to his injuries and the other transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The incident occurred in Mifflintown Township around 12:45 p.m., with the shooter located after a search was conducted in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township around 3 p.m. Troopers exchanged gunfire with the shooter, resulting in both the trooper and the shooter being shot and killed. Police state that there is no threat to the community but are asking the public to avoid the area as the scene remains active. Governor Josh Shapiro and PSP Colonel Christopher Paris are at the hospital with the wounded trooper, and the names of those involved will be released at a later time. Courtesy of James Letner.

Juniata County shooting Pennsylvania State Trooper shooting Law enforcement shooting in Pennsylvania Police officer killed in Juniata County Suspect in Pennsylvania Trooper shooting

News Source : Matt Benedetto

Source Link :Pennsylvania State Trooper killed; second injured in Juniata County shooting/