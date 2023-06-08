Markii Jerrell Robinson Jr. : Shooting in Kalamazoo leaves 17-year-old Markii Jerrell Robinson Jr. dead

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting and murder of 17-year-old Markii Jerrell Robinson Jr. near Stockbridge Avenue and James Street. The police believe that Robinson may not have been the intended target, but rather was with a group that had longstanding disputes with another group, members of which fired the shots. The police have released a description of a stolen car with Indiana plates and believe that someone tried to set it on fire to destroy evidence. The police chief is urging the community to work with law enforcement to intervene before at-risk youth engage in dangerous behavior that could lead to tragic events like Robinson’s death. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the KDPS or Silent Observer.

