“Shooting in Kansas City kills one person on E. 83rd Street”

Posted on May 27, 2023

One person was killed in a shooting on Friday night in the 1200 block of E. 83rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri, according to KCTV. The police department received a call about the shooting at around 9:53 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died. KCTV holds the copyright for this news report.

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

