Shooting in Kansas City Leaves Adult Man Dead, No Suspect Identified

Victim found dead in Kansas City shooting

After receiving a report of gunshots, officers were dispatched to 51st and Park Street in Kansas City just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. However, the call was upgraded to a shooting while they were en route. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult man lying in the street with gunshot wounds. Despite their efforts to save him, the victim was pronounced deceased by EMS. Currently, there is no information available regarding the suspect, and the circumstances surrounding the homicide are still being investigated. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Personnel will be processing the scene to gather any evidence and interview potential witnesses. In addition, the police are working with Partners for Peace to monitor risks of retaliation and provide social services to affected residents. The information is copyrighted to KCTV and all rights are reserved.

Read Full story : 1 man found dead at 56th and Park Street Sunday

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

