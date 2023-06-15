Shooting in Langley Park Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Boy from Silver Spring today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 16-year-old boy named Kevin Ruiz Campos from Silver Spring, Md. was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Riggs Rd in Langley Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Prince George’s County Police Department is currently searching for the culprit(s) responsible for the shooting. A man who had also been shot was found in the parking lot and is currently in the hospital. The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at (301) 516-2512 or Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online using the P3 Tips. The case number is 23-0035048. In unrelated news, a former police officer who previously entered a plea in relation to his daughter’s death is now facing new child abuse and assault charges in Frederick County.

Langley Park shooting Teenage gun violence Silver Spring crime Youth homicides Community safety measures

News Source : Brian Farrell

Source Link :16-year-old boy from Silver Spring killed in shooting in Langley Park/