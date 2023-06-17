Shooting in Lawrence results in fatality of 17-year-old and injury of another today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Saturday, a shooting took place at an apartment complex located near East 59th Street and Lee Road, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old and injury of another. The Lawrence Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the area at approximately 5:20 a.m. on June 17 and were directed to an apartment on Beatle Drive. The deceased individual was discovered inside an apartment in the 5800 block of Beatle Drive, while the injured victim was found in another apartment with a graze wound and taken to Eskenazi Hospital. At this time, there is no information on any suspects, but authorities believe that the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. This is a developing story and updates will be provided.

News Source : WTHR.com staff

Source Link :Lawrence PD: 17-year-old killed, another injured in shooting/