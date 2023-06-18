Shooting in Liberty Station San Diego results in 1 fatality and multiple injuries. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The San Diego Police Department has confirmed that a shooting at a concert in Liberty Station on Saturday evening has resulted in one fatality. At approximately 6:45 p.m., authorities were alerted to the incident at NTC Park. The exact number of people shot is currently unknown, and the condition of possible victims has yet to be determined. No details have been released regarding the event taking place when the shooting occurred, and no suspect has been identified. As this is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available. FOX 5 has dispatched a team to the scene.

News Source : Danielle Dawson

Source Link :Liberty Station San Diego shooting: 1 dead, more injured/