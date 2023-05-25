Shooting in Macon, Georgia leaves suspect Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. injured

Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr. : Shooting in Macon, Georgia involving suspect Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr.

A stolen car led to yet another shooting involving law enforcement in Georgia, marking the fourth such incident in less than 24 hours. The incident occurred at the Tindall Fields apartments on Tindall Avenue in Macon, Georgia, where investigators from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a person linked to a homicide in November 2022. While on the case, they spotted the suspect driving a stolen GMC Yukon with a different vehicle’s tag. The driver, Anthony Donell Baldwin Jr., reportedly grabbed a firearm from the SUV after getting out, prompting a deputy to fire at least one shot that hit him. Baldwin is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital, and a child who was in the SUV was unharmed. The GBI has been called to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting, and the department is also conducting its own internal investigation. Other shootings involving law enforcement occurred in southeast Atlanta, Covington, and Polk County.

Read Full story : Deputy shoots murder suspect during confrontation at Macon apartment complex, GBI says /

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Deputy-involved shooting Murder suspect confrontation Macon apartment complex incident GBI investigation update Use of force protocol in law enforcement