Shooting in Mexican Jungle Leaves British Woman Injured and Husband Dead. today.

Following a shooting at her jungle home in the Yucatán peninsula of Mexico, a British woman is in critical condition in hospital while her German partner was killed. Reports indicate that six armed men arrived in a grey pick-up truck on Friday morning at the couple’s ranch, which is located approximately 25 miles from the tourist city of Playa del Carmen. According to one outlet, the couple were ordered to line up against the wall of one of their eco-cabins in the jungle before being shot by the attackers. Emergency services were contacted for medical assistance, but the challenge of navigating rough, unpaved roads complicated the response. The 32-year-old woman has been identified as “Sofie W” in local media reports and was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Playa del Carmen.

News Source : Stephen Gibbs

Source Link :Briton hurt and husband killed in Mexican jungle shooting/