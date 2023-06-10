Shooting in Midfield, AL leaves 29-year-old victim dead

Jefferson County shooting victim : Man Dead in Jefferson Co. Shooting on Rayfield Drive in Midfield, AL

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Midfield, Alabama. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a person shot at around 2 a.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial investigations suggest that the man was sitting on the porch when he was hit by a bullet in a drive-by shooting. Multiple shots were fired at the home, according to evidence collected at the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact JCSO at 205-325-1450.

News Source : AJ Holliday

