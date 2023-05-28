Shooting in New Mexico involving Bandidos MC results in 2 fatalities and 6 injuries

Bandidos MC Shooting: 2 Dead and 6 Injured in New Mexico

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club has once again made headlines as two people were reported dead and six others injured following a shooting that took place in New Mexico on March 30, 2021. The incident occurred at a motorcycle clubhouse in Albuquerque, where members of the Bandidos were gathered.

The Shooting

The shooting took place at around 8:30 pm at the Bandidos MC clubhouse located on the 2600 block of Broadway Boulevard Southeast. According to reports, several shots were fired from outside the clubhouse, hitting multiple people inside. Two people, identified as 43-year-old Manuel “Manny” Serrano and 46-year-old Erick Cerna, were pronounced dead on the scene. Six others were transported to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, including one person who was listed in critical condition.

The Investigation

Following the shooting, the Albuquerque Police Department launched an investigation to identify the shooter and determine the motive behind the attack. According to police, the shooter fled the scene before they arrived. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Bandidos Motorcycle Club

The Bandidos Motorcycle Club is a well-known outlaw motorcycle club that was founded in Texas in 1966. The club has a significant presence in the United States and other countries, with chapters in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The Bandidos are known for their involvement in criminal activities, including drug trafficking, extortion, and violence.

Previous Incidents

This is not the first time that the Bandidos have been involved in violent incidents. In 2015, a shooting at a Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco, Texas, involving members of the Bandidos and rival motorcycle clubs, left nine people dead and 20 others injured. The incident led to the arrest of 177 people, including members of the Bandidos. In 2018, two Bandidos members were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in a 2006 murder in Austin, Texas.

Conclusion

The Bandidos MC shooting in New Mexico is another tragic incident involving the notorious outlaw motorcycle club. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to bring the shooter to justice. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of involvement with outlaw motorcycle clubs and the importance of law enforcement efforts to combat organized crime.

