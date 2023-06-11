Shooting in Newark Claims Life of 33-Year-Old Isaiah Cobb today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Saturday night in Newark, a shooting incident occurred on Shepard Avenue in the 100 block, resulting in the death of two men and the injury of a woman. Isaiah Cobb, a 33-year-old resident of Hillside, was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:45 p.m. Terrance Carroll, a 51-year-old Newark resident, was also found with a gunshot wound and transported to University Hospital, but unfortunately passed away at 12:13 a.m. on Sunday. The female victim is receiving medical care at a hospital, and an investigation is currently ongoing. The public is not believed to be in immediate danger, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

