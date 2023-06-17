Shooting in Newnan results in death of man and dog, and injury of woman. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In a Newnan neighborhood, a triple shooting left a man and a dog dead and a woman injured. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street, just a block and a half from the downtown square. The Newnan Police Department and the GBI executed a search warrant on the home where the man was found deceased, identified as Willie Charles Hunter, aged 60. A separate home was also investigated, where the woman was discovered with a leg wound. A man has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty, although his identity has not been disclosed. Authorities continue to investigate the case, with a few blocks of the neighborhood closed off. Stay tuned for updates, and if you have any information, photos, or footage, please email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta

Source Link :Man, dog dead and woman injured in Newnan shooting/