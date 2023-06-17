Shooting in Newnan results in death of man and dog, and injury of woman. today.

Shooting in Newnan results in death of man and dog, and injury of woman. today.

Posted on June 17, 2023

In a Newnan neighborhood, a triple shooting left a man and a dog dead and a woman injured. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon near the intersection of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street, just a block and a half from the downtown square. The Newnan Police Department and the GBI executed a search warrant on the home where the man was found deceased, identified as Willie Charles Hunter, aged 60. A separate home was also investigated, where the woman was discovered with a leg wound. A man has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, and animal cruelty, although his identity has not been disclosed. Authorities continue to investigate the case, with a few blocks of the neighborhood closed off. Stay tuned for updates, and if you have any information, photos, or footage, please email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

News Source : FOX 5 Atlanta
Source Link :Man, dog dead and woman injured in Newnan shooting/

