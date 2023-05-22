shooting in North Chicago today : North Chicago Shooting: Coroner Identifies 42-Year-Old Victim and Injured Teenager

North Chicago Shooting Claims Life of 42-Year-Old Man and Injures Teenager, Coroner Confirms Victim’s Identity today 2023.
A 42-year-old man has died and an 18-year-old man has been wounded in a targeted shooting outside a home in North Chicago. The shooters fled the scene immediately after the attack, which saw more than 20 shots fired. The investigation is ongoing.
News Source : Lake and McHenry County Scanner
