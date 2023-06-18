Shooting in Northwest Omaha Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Arrested today.

Posted on June 18, 2023

Late Saturday in northwest Omaha, a shooting occurred after a physical altercation in a parking lot where a car show was taking place. One person, 21-year-old Tristan Vincent, died from their injuries, while three others were taken to the hospital for treatment. Omaha Police are investigating the incident, and a suspect will be charged with manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony once medically cleared. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.wowt.com
Source Link :1 arrested, 1 dead in northwest Omaha shooting/

