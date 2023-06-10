Shooting in Rainier Valley Claims Life of a Man today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A male was fatally shot in Rainier Valley on Friday night, prompting an investigation by Seattle Police. Upon receiving reports of the incident at around 9:30 p.m., officers rushed to the 9200 block of Rainier Avenue South where they discovered the victim with a gunshot wound. Despite their attempts to save his life, the victim was later declared dead at the hospital. The police secured the area and conducted a search for evidence while the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The SPD Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Homicide detectives were called to the scene to lead the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

News Source : SPD Blotter

Source Link :Male Killed in Rainier Valley Shooting/