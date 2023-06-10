Shooting in South Sacramento leaves one dead and another injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sacramento Police Department reported that one man was fatally shot and another person was injured in South Sacramento on Friday night. The incident took place at around 11:21 p.m. in the 7800 block of 36th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Despite the officers’ attempts to save one of the men, he was pronounced dead by personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department. The other person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police are still investigating the events that led to the shooting.

News Source : Matthew Nobert

Source Link :One killed and another injured in South Sacramento shooting/