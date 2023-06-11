Shooting in Southeast Memphis results in the death of a man and a woman. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting incident is being investigated by the Memphis Police Department, which resulted in the death of a man and a woman on Sunday morning. The incident occurred on Valleydale Drive at 11:49 a.m., and both victims were declared dead at the scene. The suspects, four men wearing red hoodies and ski masks, were seen fleeing the scene in a red sedan. To stay updated, sign up for our newsletter. If you spot any spelling or grammatical errors, please report them by including the headline. All rights reserved by WMC, Copyright 2023.

