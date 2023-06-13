Shooting in St. Charles results in 1 fatality and 1 injury today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A 20-year-old man has died from his injuries at a hospital, following a double shooting at an apartment complex in St. Charles late Monday night. The St. Charles Police Department has reported that officers responded to a shooting call near Interstate 70 and found both a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, whereas the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The police have taken a 21-year-old man into custody, identified as a possible suspect, and are holding him in St. Charles, while criminal charges are sought. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department. Resources for crime victims are available for those who need them.

News Source : Hayley Vawter

Source Link :1 dead, 1 injured in St. Charles shooting/