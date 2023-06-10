Shooting in Stockholm leaves 1 dead and 3 injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to the Swedish Police, one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting near Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm on Saturday evening. Two individuals were arrested in connection with the incident. This shooting brings the total number of deaths and injuries related to shootings in the Stockholm area to seven in less than 24 hours. So far this year, 18 people have been killed and 41 injured in 144 shootings across the country, with ten fatalities recorded in the Stockholm region alone. The Swedish Police have reported that the majority of these shootings are connected to gangs. In 2022, shootings resulted in 62 fatalities in Sweden, making it the worst year for such incidents since 2016.

News Source : The Star Online

Source Link :1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm/