Shooting in Stockholm leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, with possible links to the Middle East. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Stockholm resulted in one person being killed and three others injured on Saturday evening near Farsta Centrum in southern Stockholm. Swedish police have made two arrests in connection with the incident. This shooting adds to the total of seven killed or wounded in connection with shootings in the Stockholm area in less than 24 hours. According to Swedish Police statistics, 18 people were killed and 41 injured in 144 shootings around the country during the first five months of this year. Ten of the fatalities occurred in the Stockholm region. Last year, shootings resulted in 62 fatalities in Sweden. The original article can be found on Daily Sun. Please note that the article may have been partially modified or quoted from. For more information, please refer to the original source.

Gun violence in Stockholm Terrorist attack in Sweden Crime rate in the Middle East Gun control laws in Europe Security measures in public places

News Source : PressBee

Source Link :1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in Stockholm …Middle East/