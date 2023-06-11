Shooting in Stockholm leaves one teen dead and three wounded today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Subscribe to our breaking news emails for up-to-the-minute alerts. Reports indicate that a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Stockholm, with another teenager dying and three others injured in a separate shooting near a square in southern Stockholm the day before. The motive for the shootings is under investigation. According to a 2018 academic report, the risk of gun violence among young males in Sweden has risen considerably in recent years and is higher than in other Western European countries. Two men have been arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm shortly after the most recent shooting.

Stockholm shooting Teenage victims Gun violence Crime in Sweden Police investigation

News Source : Peony Hirwani

Source Link :Teenager killed and three injured in a shooting in Stockholm/