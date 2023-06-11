Shooting in Stockholm leaves one teenager dead and three injured. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports, a 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Stockholm over the weekend. Three other people were also injured in the shooting, which occurred near a square in the south of the city. The motive for the shooting is currently being investigated. Two men were arrested following a car chase an hour after the incident.

This is not the only shooting incident that has occurred in Stockholm recently. On Friday, three people were injured in two separate shootings in the wider Stockholm area.

A report published by university researchers in 2018 found that there has been a significant increase in the risks of victimization and perpetration of fatal and non-fatal firearms among men in Sweden. The report states that the risk of victimization in fatal and non-fatal armed violence among men aged 15 to 29 has increased fivefold over a 20-year period. The researchers also found that gun violence among young men in Sweden is higher compared to other Western European countries.

