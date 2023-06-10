Shooting in Stockholm Suburb Results in One Fatality and Three Injuries today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The police reported that shots fired in Farsta, a southern suburb of Stockholm, resulted in one fatality and three injuries on Saturday evening. The suspects were prevented from escaping by police officers who halted a local train at the nearest station. Of the four individuals who sustained gunshot wounds, three were taken to the hospital and one died at the crime scene. Following a car chase along a highway, two individuals were arrested. The cause of the incident remains unknown, although gang crime related to drug trafficking is a significant issue in Sweden. There have been multiple shootings and explosive attacks in the past, with the southern outskirts of Stockholm being particularly affected. As of May, there were 144 shooting incidents in Sweden, with 52 in the Stockholm area alone. 18 people have been killed, with 10 deaths occurring in the capital.

News Source : DPA

Source Link :One dead, three injured in shooting in Stockholm suburb/