Shooting in Streator leaves 36-year-old man injured

Streator shooting victim : “Shooting in Streator leaves 36-year-old victim hospitalized”

Streator Police are currently conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, resulting in one individual being hospitalized. Responding to the 100 block of North Bloomington Street at approximately 1:00 a.m., police discovered a 36-year-old male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. The victim was subsequently transported to OSF Streator before being transferred to OSF Peoria for further treatment. According to authorities, the shooting incident appears to be a targeted and isolated occurrence, and there is no known danger to the general public. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Streator Police Department at 815-672-3111.

News Source : https://www.25newsnow.com

